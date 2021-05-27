Cancel
MLB

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Walks four in quality start

 23 days ago

Lopez (1-6) took the loss Wednesday at Minnesota after allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts across six innings. The 28-year-old kept the Twins off the board through five frames, but he gave up a single and a walk before surrendering a two-out, three-run homer to Miguel Sano during the sixth inning. It's the third straight loss for Lopez, whose lone win of the season came April 16 at Texas. The right-hander has a 5.80 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB over 45 innings this season.

