Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Walks four in quality start

Early in the season, Austin Hays sat in the Orioles dugout, perplexed by a slump. He turned to his pal and fellow outfielder Cedric Mullins, who offered him some sage advice. “I was a little bit out of control for some reason,” Hays said. “Things were speeding up on me. Before my last at-bat [April 24], I was talking to Cedric in the dugout and I told him I felt like I just wasn’t seeing the ball that well, and he’s like, ‘Why don’t you just try walking up to the plate a little bit slower, and all the stuff you do before, just try to slow it down.’ And I saw the ball a lot better my last at-bat [April 24] and then I just felt very comfortable [April 25].”