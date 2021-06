Jackson will be represented by seven Red Devils and one Lady Devils in the AAA state track meet being held May 13-15 at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. At the sectional in Atlanta last Saturday, the boys 4 x 100 Meter Relay team of Cameron Edwards, Dennis Foster, Amari Stodghill and Okemus Grier qualified for the state meet, as well as Carlos Barlow in the 110 Meter Hurdles, and Felix Hixson and Dawson Livingston in Discus.