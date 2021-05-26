VIDEO: Jersey Mike's customer goes ballistic over wrong order

When staff and board members at Hemet’s Therapeutic Horsemanship Equestrian Center (T.H.E. Center) were given the opportunity to rehome one of their horses, they were thrilled to receive another one in return. Willie had provided lessons for special needs children of all ages for the nearly seven years he lived at T.H.E. Center. “He’s been a wonderful asset to the center and has helped so many of our children. He has been good natured and patient the entire time,” Executive Director Becky Polk, said. “We are sorry to lose him, but we are very confident that he is going to a wonderful home.” Emilia Pereda volunteered with the center for many years before joining the staff as a trainer two years ago. “Willie is a little too big and old for most of our clients, but he w.