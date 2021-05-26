Cancel
Hemet, CA

VIDEO: Jersey Mike's customer goes ballistic over wrong order

By Mary Stringini
fox32chicago.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEMET, Calif. - Another "Karen" is going viral after she went ballistic when a sandwich shop employee got her order wrong. This happened at the Jersey Mike's on South Sanderson Avenue in Hemet. The woman is seen on video cursing at the 17-year-old employee and throws napkins at another employee.

www.fox32chicago.com
