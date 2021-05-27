Andrea Mesa confronts the mystery of Ana Gabriel being her mother

ESTIMATE: $600.00-$900.00. Artist: William Bouguereau Title: Young Mother Gazing at her Child Medium: Fine Art Reproduction Giclee on Canvas Image Size: Approximately 32 inches x 23 inches Unframed on Unstretched Canvas Biography: "William Bouguereau is unquestionably one of history's greatest artistic geniuses. Since 1960, his values in the market place have literally exploded, doubling on average every 3.5 years. From works selling for and average $500 to $1500 in 1960, they have accelerated to where in the last three years alone his auction records have been repeatedly broken another 4 times. In 1998 The Heart's Awakening sold for $1,410,000 at Christie's New York. In 1999 Cupid et Psyche, Enfants sold for $1,760,000 also at Christie's to be surpassed the very next day at Sotheby's when Alma Perens owned by Sylvester Stalone sold for $2,650,00. That record only lasted one year until May of 2000, when Charite sold $3,520,000 back at Christie's. Over the last 20 years his paintings all over the world have been taken out of their crates, basements, storage rooms and attics, dusted off, many cleaned and expertly restored, and today over a hundred museums and institutions proudly have his works on permanent exhibit.