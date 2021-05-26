Cancel
Dutch court orders Shell to deepen carbon cuts in landmark ruling

trust.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - A Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to drastically deepen planned greenhouse gas emission cuts on Wednesday, in a landmark ruling that could trigger legal action against energy companies around the world. Shell said it was "disappointed" and plans to appeal the ruling, which...

news.trust.org
Last week marked a watershed in the oil industry's reckoning with climate change. The landmark setbacks in the courtroom, boardroom, and shareholder meetings for some of the world's largest oil firms were stunning victories for climate activists in their battle against Big Oil. Whether these defeats will also be a victory in the battle against climate change, however, is less clear. That will depend on whether growing societal pressure to deal with the climate crisis leads to the policy changes and technological advances needed to rapidly curb oil use, as society must. In a global oil market where supplies are freely traded and the big Western oil firms control only a small share of output, reducing these companies' production alone won't be enough. Without simultaneously reducing the demand for oil, it could create heightened economic, political, and geopolitical risks while failing to have as big an impact on emissions as necessary.
Environmental campaigners have been increasing pressure on banks in recent months to stop financing fossil fuel companies. Campaign groups have highlighted the trillions of dollars of financing made available by global financial institutions to the sector since 2016, despite those banks insisting they take the Paris Climate Agreement seriously.And a recent analysis by Greenpeace and WWF claims that UK banks and asset managers, via their international fossil fuel investments, are responsible for almost double the UK's total domestic emissions.A growing number of financial institutions and pension funds are being urged to divest themselves of their shares in such companies, starving...
