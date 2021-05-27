Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kearney, MO

Kearney senior keeps busy with sports, FFA, internship

By Kellie Houx kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com
mycouriertribune.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — Bulldog graduate Anya Dunn understands diversifying her activities and interests. During her four years at Kearney High School, she was active in sports, charitable work and more. She played soccer her freshman and sophomore years. She participated in track her junior year. On top of that, she played tennis all four years, including serving as the No. 1 singles player during the fall season. She also teamed with fellow grad Emily Shepherd and took third in doubles at districts.

www.mycouriertribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Sports
Kearney, MO
Sports
City
Kearney, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#The Internship#Food Allergies#Food Science#Bulldog#Kearney High School#Future Farmers Of America#Gpa#Construction And Ag#Ffa#Kansas State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...