Kearney senior keeps busy with sports, FFA, internship

KEARNEY — Bulldog graduate Anya Dunn understands diversifying her activities and interests. During her four years at Kearney High School, she was active in sports, charitable work and more. She played soccer her freshman and sophomore years. She participated in track her junior year. On top of that, she played tennis all four years, including serving as the No. 1 singles player during the fall season. She also teamed with fellow grad Emily Shepherd and took third in doubles at districts.