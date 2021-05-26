RE/MAX agent honored

Coastal Island Retreat… Swim, sun and recharge from your very own oceanfront resort! This sprawling residence situated on a spacious and beautifully manicured parcel offers a large 5-bedroom main home plus, a separate 5 bedroom + den guest house complete with its own private entrance. Meandering tropical pathways lead you to an impressive entry complete with a cascading water feature and Koi pond. Striking open living spaces with soaring ceilings and beautiful rich hardwood details overlook gorgeous turquoise waters and direct Mokulua island views. The sizeable master suite offers dual baths & dressing areas, a private seaside lounge area + an adjacent home gym. The kitchen seamlessly connects to the seaside dining room with outstanding views and is ideal for casual or grand entertaining. This estate is perfect for extended family enjoyment, home office use + every imaginable watersport right at your back door! This is life!