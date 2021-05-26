Janice M. Usher

Janice Margaret Usher, of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home. She was 86 years old. She was born June 3, 1934, in Minneapolis, MN to John and Madeline (Mattson) Anderson. Janice grew up in Minneapolis, attended Minnehaha Academy and graduated in 1952. After high school, she attended Moody Bible College in Seattle for a few years and went on to nursing school and earned a degree as a registered nurse. Jan began working in Cambridge at Memorial Hospital and met Richard Usher. They would marry on July 27, 1963, at the Usher farmstead in Maple Ridge. She became stepmother to his two young daughters, Karen and Susan. They would make their way to England where Richard was stationed and it was there that daughters Melissa and Alison were born. Jan also worked as a midwife in England. In late 1969 the family returned to the Usher family farm and raised their four daughters. Jan also had a much younger sister whom she helped raise and considered her as one of her own children. In 1979, following Richard’s heart attack, the family moved into Cambridge.