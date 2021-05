Late last year, we wrote about how bizarre it was that Senator Thom Tillis was trying to force through a felony streaming bill by attaching it to an end-of-the-year appropriations bill. There were so so many problems with this both in terms of what the bill would do, and in the procedural way it was done. First, Tillis got it attached to the "must pass" appropriations bill before he'd even introduced it. That meant that there was no debate and no direct votes on his bill.