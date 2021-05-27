Cancel
Brewster, MA

Domestic suspect who prompted multi-day manhunt in custody

capecod.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREWSTER – Brewster Police have confirmed the domestic assault suspect Darren Devine who touched off a multi-day manhunt in Harwich and Brewster was apprehended around 7:30 PM Wednesday evening. Devine was wanted by Chatham Police for domestic assault and battery. Because of state law, police could not provide further details on the incident. In an eerie coincidence, it has been reported that Devine was found hiding in or near a dry docked sailboat on Millstone Road in Brewster. He was reportedly arrested without further incident. You will recall the Boston Marathon bomber was found hiding in a boat parked in a yard in Watertown, Mass. Devine had been the subject of a search in Brewster since Tuesday and another search on Monday in the Hawks Nest State Park area of Harwich.

www.capecod.com
