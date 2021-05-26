Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MN

Rodney M. Oleen

isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodney M. Oleen, of Cambridge died unexpectedly at home May 24, 2021. He was 82 years old. Rodney Merlin Oleen was born Jan. 17, 1939, at home in Bock, Minnesota to Raymond and Martha (Johnson) Oleen. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1957. Rodney then served his country in the US Navy.

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Cambridge, MN
Obituaries
City
New Brighton, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
City
Cambridge, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Ham Lake, MN
City
Braham, MN
City
Bock, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Las Vegas#Chad#Paul Wood#Milaca High School#The Us Navy#Salem Lutheran Church#Electronics Tech#Spebsqsa#Barber Shop Singing#Bwca#St Paul Chapter#Memorial Service#San Diego#Wife#Mexico#Iceland#Nashville#Disneyworld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideHook

Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?

“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Cambridge, MNhometownsource.com

Barbecue contest attracts the nation’s best pitmasters to Cambridge

The best barbecue pitmasters in the nation gathered at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge this past weekend for a chance to win over $12,000 in cash prizes. Around 104 barbecue teams gathered to compete during the Minnesota in May contest. The barbecue competition included 60 Master Series teams and 42 Backyard Series teams. The teams competed in turkey, ribs, chicken, pork and brisket cook-offs held May 7-8.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Cambridge, MNhometownsource.com

Cambridge native completes three Navy deployments

A Cambridge, Minnesota, native recently completed three deployments in the European Area of Operation. Petty Officer Third Class Derek Dowell is a 2016 Cambridge-Isanti High School graduate. Today, Dowell serves as an electronics technician trained in electrical engineering, computer and aerospace. “We also help operate and manage the electronics systems...