A St. Cloud man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday, May 15, in Kathio Township in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 25-year-old Ryan James Sund was driving his 2002 Chrysler 300 north on Highway 169 at Wakidaaki Drive, when the vehicle left the roadway and hit multiple trees. Sund was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale for non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the state patrol.