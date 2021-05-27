Cancel
Brown County, TX

Animal center board now welcoming public to Thursday’s meeting

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Corinne T. Smith Animal Center Board of Directors sent the following to BrownwoodNews.com Wednesday afternoon regarding Thursday’s board meeting:. After careful consideration, the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center Board has decided to hold their meeting on May 27, 2021 as an OPEN MEETING. This Board has always been dedicated to operating in a transparent manner in an effort to garner public trust and involvement. The Shelter is not required to hold open meetings but has chosen to do so.

