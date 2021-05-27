What happens if Garcetti leaves? Political experts offer their takes on growing ambassador buzz

In the May 12th issue of the Echo, Leavenworth’s Mayor wrote of his belief that our country is inherently racist. He gave one side of the story referencing two left-wing books of why this, in his mind, is true. I cannot disagree more! There is much evidence disputing his theory, and the feelings of radical- thinking progressives of the US. First. If we are so against minorities, how did we elect a black man, twice, to be our leader. Next, explain to me why so many people of color are knocking our borders down to illegally enter the United States. If these two reasons are not enough, think of this: Why are there so many well-educated conservative leaders within the United States who have the opposite view. Here are a few: Thomas Sowell, Ben Carson, Walter Williams, Shelby Steele, Clarence Thomas, Larry Elder. All these men are black and have lived through times when racism was real and have experienced the prejudices of the 1950s and the early 1960s. All are Christians. And all are authors who state that racism within the United States is not a major problem.