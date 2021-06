Argentina has borrowed $75 million from Latin American development bank CAF to support a vaccination program against COVID-19, the office of President Alberto Fernández said in a statement on Tuesday. The government will use the money to buy more vaccines and also support production in the country, according to the statement. "Argentina could have, if it meets all the necessary conditions, the capacity to produce between 35 million and 40 million doses of vaccine per month," Fernández said in th.