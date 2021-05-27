Mandy Moore's Cutout Dress Can Totally Be Worn To Weddings
Do you have your tissues ready? The season 5 finale of This Is Us just aired and the whole cast has been busy promoting the episode on their social media accounts. The plot twist, which TZR won’t spoil, left fans bamboozled. What will be shared, however, is what Mandy Moore (she plays Rebecca Pearson on the show) wore IRL to celebrate the finale. In an Instagram post, Moore was photographed wearing a cutout dress from Brandon Maxwell. (First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is also a fan of the American fashion designer.) The silky polka dot number was picked out by her stylist Kevin Ericson, which perfectly complemented her new blonde hair.www.thezoereport.com