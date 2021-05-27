Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Mandy Moore's Cutout Dress Can Totally Be Worn To Weddings

thezoereport.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have your tissues ready? The season 5 finale of This Is Us just aired and the whole cast has been busy promoting the episode on their social media accounts. The plot twist, which TZR won’t spoil, left fans bamboozled. What will be shared, however, is what Mandy Moore (she plays Rebecca Pearson on the show) wore IRL to celebrate the finale. In an Instagram post, Moore was photographed wearing a cutout dress from Brandon Maxwell. (First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is also a fan of the American fashion designer.) The silky polka dot number was picked out by her stylist Kevin Ericson, which perfectly complemented her new blonde hair.

www.thezoereport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Zendaya
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Brandon Maxwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weddings#Academy Awards#Fashion Brands#Tzr#Irl#American#Grace#Staud#Cult Gaia#Serita Dress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

This London Brand Is Creating Feathered Wedding Dresses To Set Your Heart Aflutter

It’s no surprise bridalwear has always been part of 16Arlington’s master plan. Since bursting onto the London fashion scene in 2017, the good-time brand has watched a fair few say “I do” in its exuberant feathered designs that simultaneously sing of romance and after-hours revelry. Now, as the trend for micro weddings shows no sign of abating, founders Federica Cavenati and Marco Capaldo are launching a wedding capsule specifically for outgoing brides prioritising charisma over convention.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Mandy Moore braces for a tough, and final, Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’

Mandy Moore describes herself as “lucky” many times during a recent call from her Pasadena home, and she’s not just tossing the word around lightly. Five years ago, the singer-actress, newly divorced, hadn’t made a new record in half a decade. Aside from the animated feature “Tangled,” her movies had yet to surpass the commercial success of 2002 teen romance “A Walk to Remember.” And on the network TV front, Moore was beginning to wonder if she should call it quits.
Designers & Collectionsbrides.com

We Went Wedding Dress Shopping with Actress Jenna Ushkowitz

What happens when you bring together an engaged actress, bridal professionals, and tons of gorgeous wedding dresses? The answer: utter bliss—and that's exactly what we experienced when we went dress shopping with actress, singer, producer, and former Glee star, Jenna Ushkowitz. Jenna and her fiancé, David Stanley, announced their engagement...
Beauty & FashionSHAPE

Whitney Port, Mandy Moore, and Jenna Dewan Can't Get Enough of This Clean Beauty Brand

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Over the weekend, Whitney Port blessed fans everywhere with yet another look into her coveted beauty routine. While she's already broken down her no-heat hair process, shared her fave razor for removing facial peach fuzz, and revealed her go-to cleanser, The Hills star most recently detailed the products she used for creating a flawless (shine-free!) summer look. Standing out in Port's line-up? A mascara from the buzzy clean beauty brand, Merit Beauty.
Beauty & Fashionthehendersonnews.com

Mandy Moore: I'm a wannabe beauty editor

The 'This Is Us' star loves to play around with new beauty products and learn about skincare so much that she'd love to write about the industry for a living. She told The Cut: "I feel like in my heart, I’m a wannabe beauty editor. I love all the lotions and potions and gadgets and fun things. I love learning about them and sometimes acquiring them and maybe using them once or twice, but not necessarily having them become a part of my regular routine."
Celebritiespurewow.com

Mandy Moore Just Shared a Snap with Her ‘Two Sons’ on IG

Mandy Moore is introducing her real-life son to her television son. On Thursday, the 37-year-old actress shared a handful of photos showing her son August "Gus" Harrison’s recent visit to the set of This Is Us. In the snaps, we see Moore dressed as her character, Rebecca Pearson, alongside pal and fellow actor Sterling K. Brown, who is holding the baby boy.
Designers & Collectionsprima.co.uk

Jane Moore looks stunning in Karen Millen dress

If you're looking for some summer dress inspiration, look no further than Jane Moore's latest outfit choice. The Loose Women presenter took to Instagram to share her latest fashion choice with fans while doing a little catwalk video. Jane was absolutely gushing about her dress, saying: "Today’s Loose Women outfit was this powder blue Karen Millen dress which is smart but surprisingly cool/light to wear. It’s formal enough to pass as ‘a suit’ during the day but could easily make the transition to an evening function too."
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Turned This Runway Couture Look Into An At-Home Outfit

If you’ve ever looked at an outfit on the runway and said, “I wish I was wearing that” — same. While the majority of people may not be able to get their hands on an exact runway look, especially a haute couture one, a star like Tracee Ellis Ross has little problem in securing an ensemble. As proof, Ross recently wore a Valentino Spring/Summer 2021 couture outfit while at home in a nonchalant manner — she was perched on the edge of her couch and candidly stared out the window. For fans who follow the actor, you know she’s a fashion lover as she is known to post about her different outfits on social media. Various brands that have graced her Instagram grid include Prabal Gurung and Bottega Veneta and her latest Valentino look is truly stunning.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

I Got Dressed By Celebrity Stylist Karla Welch Through Her App Wishi

As social distancing guidelines continue to lift and we start to go out and socialize more, thinkpiece after thinkpiece after thinkpiece has covered the sartorial crisis happening in our heads. What do we wear now? Of course, there really are no rules as to what exactly you should or should not wear, but for those who are seeking some guidance, there are plenty of ways to get inspiration.
Designers & Collectionsredcarpet-fashionawards.com

Tracee Ellis Ross WFH In Valentino Haute Couture

On Tuesday, Tracee Ellis Ross wears Haute Couture. The actress posted this image to her Instagram with no caption, but no caption was needed. I think @mjordanna said it best when she commented, “This isn’t meant to come off as criticism, but u should be more careful with what u post. I have asthma and was completely blown away by your beauty 😳.”
Violent Crimescelebritypage.com

Shane West Says He and Mandy Moore Were Crushing on Each Other During ‘A Walk to Remember’

Boy Meets World alumni Shane West reminisces fondly on his A Walk to Remember days about fellow actor Mandy Moore. The 2002 box office hit, based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, is a coming of age romance story that follows the relationship of a rebellious high schooler (West) who falls in love with a baptist's daughter (Moore), later to find out she had been hiding a fatal secret.