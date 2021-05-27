Mandy Moore's Cutout Dress Can Totally Be Worn To Weddings

If you’ve ever looked at an outfit on the runway and said, “I wish I was wearing that” — same. While the majority of people may not be able to get their hands on an exact runway look, especially a haute couture one, a star like Tracee Ellis Ross has little problem in securing an ensemble. As proof, Ross recently wore a Valentino Spring/Summer 2021 couture outfit while at home in a nonchalant manner — she was perched on the edge of her couch and candidly stared out the window. For fans who follow the actor, you know she’s a fashion lover as she is known to post about her different outfits on social media. Various brands that have graced her Instagram grid include Prabal Gurung and Bottega Veneta and her latest Valentino look is truly stunning.