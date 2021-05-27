Cancel
Refugee couple reunited in Chicago after five years on different continents: ‘It’s been a very, very long time’

By Mark Brown
Chicago Sun-Times
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongolese refugee Mapenzi Mweniake came to Chicago in 2016 with her son and her extended family to begin a new life after spending 20 years in a Tanzanian refugee camp. Her husband, Mwenebatu Mwenemkamba, was forced to remain behind in the camp, waiting for clearance that never came as the Trump Administration dismantled the U.S. refugee program before COVID-19 erected its own roadblocks.

