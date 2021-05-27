Refugee couple reunited in Chicago after five years on different continents: ‘It’s been a very, very long time’

DOWN BIG SUR’S WINDING COAST, TUCKED INTO A CANYON FILLED WITH REDWOOD TREES AND UNDERNEATH A VERDANT ARBOR OF WISTERIA AND CECIL BRUNNER ROSES, LIES A LITTLE INN WITH A BIG HISTORY. Meandering down here for breakfast, or a night in one of the antique-filled rooms, is like stepping back in time. There’s no internet, no TV, no cell service; just wood-burning stoves, simple furnishings and a journal in every room. The service is jovial, the atmosphere cozy and welcoming and the canyon filled with a deep quiet that belies its location perched on the edge of Highway 1.