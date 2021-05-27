Cancel
Arkansas County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday, June 05 The Flood Warning continues for the White River At Clarendon. * Until Saturday, June 05. * At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.3 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 27.0 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, River flows in many side channels and creates islands between the river and sloughs and creeks. Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Portions of the National Wildlife Refuge downstream of Clarendon flooding. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 27.3 Thu 9 AM 27.2 27.1 27.0 Slowly Falling

