Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hitchcock The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 748 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Palisade, or 14 miles northwest of Trenton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Palisade around 805 PM CDT. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH