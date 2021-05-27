Camarillo man sentenced to 12 years for killing brother

VENTURA, Calif. - A Camarillo man who stabbed and killed his brother during an argument has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Luis Aceves, 55, of Camarillo pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. Aceves admitted to stabbing his younger brother , Gilbert Aceves, in their family home on April 6, 2017.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the two were involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation. During the fight, Luis Aceves grabbed a knife and stabbed Gilbert Aceves.

Gilbert Aceves was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Luis Aceves was also taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and was later arrested and charged following his release.

On Wednesday, Aceves learned that he would spend the next 12 years in prison for his brother's death.

The case was investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

