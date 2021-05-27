Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camarillo, CA

Camarillo man sentenced to 12 years for killing brother

By Travis Schlepp
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gUQf_0aCb1LJJ00

VENTURA, Calif. - A Camarillo man who stabbed and killed his brother during an argument has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Luis Aceves, 55, of Camarillo pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. Aceves admitted to stabbing his younger brother , Gilbert Aceves, in their family home on April 6, 2017.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the two were involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation. During the fight, Luis Aceves grabbed a knife and stabbed Gilbert Aceves.

Gilbert Aceves was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Luis Aceves was also taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and was later arrested and charged following his release.

On Wednesday, Aceves learned that he would spend the next 12 years in prison for his brother's death.

The case was investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The post Camarillo man sentenced to 12 years for killing brother appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
385
Followers
236
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Camarillo, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Camarillo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related