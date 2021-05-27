Special Weather Statement issued for Lebanon, Schuylkill by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lebanon; Schuylkill A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LEBANON AND SCHUYLKILL COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT At 847 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Williamstown, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Pottsville, Schuylkill Haven, Minersville, St. Clair, Orwigsburg, Pine Grove, Port Carbon, Tremont, Tower City, Friedensburg, Marlin, Renningers, Forrestville, Branchdale, Seltzer, Donaldson, Buck Run, Klingerstown, Beurys Lake and Lake Wynonah.alerts.weather.gov