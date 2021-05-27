Flash Flood Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR FRONTIER AND HAYES COUNTIES At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Curtis, Hayes Center, Eustis, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Maywood, Hamlet, Quick, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area, Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge, Freedom, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo and Orafino. This includes the following highways Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 48. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS