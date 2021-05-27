US Patent Office to take only DOCX in future – or PDFs if you pay extra

The chair and ranking member of the House IP subcommittee that covers intellectual property is now asking the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate whether or not the Director of the Patent Office is pressuring the important Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) to make certain decisions on the validity of patents. There's a lot of important background here, but it's all kind of fascinating how two big legal issues are coalescing in this result, in which the USPTO's own legal arguments may reveal how the Director has been unfairly influencing decisions. The two key points to understand are (1) the Inter Partes Review (IPR) process, and (2) questions about the constitutionality of certain appointments -- both of which are issues that we've covered for years, that seem deep in the weeds, but turn out to be quite important.