US Patent Office to take only DOCX in future – or PDFs if you pay extra

By Katyanna Quach
theregister.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDocuments submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office should be in .DOCX format starting from next year – and if you want to stick to PDFs, that will cost extra. “At the USPTO, we are continuously working to modernize and streamline our patent application systems,” the agency announced this week. “To improve application quality and efficiency, the USPTO will be transitioning to DOCX for all filers on January 1, 2022.”

www.theregister.com
