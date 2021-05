M&A dealmaking has always been about finding the right balance between risk and return. So where do ESG mandates weigh in? Which way does an ESG program tip the scales?. The common perception has been that dealmaking can be hamstrung – and assets can be devalued – by the perception that ESG means restrictive governance. But that view is changing: the six seasoned M&A experts we interviewed for our new white paper, How Top M&A Professionals Are Embracing ESG in the Deal Process, reveal that boards are beginning to see the value of good stewardship and are finding bright spots in the shade of ESG mandates.