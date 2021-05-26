Ceratonova Shasta virus hits Klamath salmon; drought likely to impact fisherman, farmers

C. Shasta has hit down-migrating juveniles between the Shasta River and the Scott River. Seventy percent of the juvenile salmon trapped in the upper Klamath showed they were infected with the Ceratonova Shasta virus. Some 97 percent of the juveniles trapped between the Shasta River and the Scott River tested positive for C. Shasta. This, plus the warm water in the upper river is devastating to our out-migration of salmonid. The Klamath River suffered this same problem in the last drought and the river is still trying to recover from that episode.