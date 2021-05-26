Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Klamath, CA

Ceratonova Shasta virus hits Klamath salmon; drought likely to impact fisherman, farmers

trinityjournal.com
 17 days ago

C. Shasta has hit down-migrating juveniles between the Shasta River and the Scott River. Seventy percent of the juvenile salmon trapped in the upper Klamath showed they were infected with the Ceratonova Shasta virus. Some 97 percent of the juveniles trapped between the Shasta River and the Scott River tested positive for C. Shasta. This, plus the warm water in the upper river is devastating to our out-migration of salmonid. The Klamath River suffered this same problem in the last drought and the river is still trying to recover from that episode.

www.trinityjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Klamath River, CA
City
Willow Creek, CA
Klamath, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
City
Shasta Lake, CA
Local
California Health
City
Somes Bar, CA
City
Klamath, CA
Klamath, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coho Salmon#Chinook Salmon#Salmon River#California Drought#Ocean Water#Folsom Lake#Tamwg#Yahoo#Happy Camp#Shasta River#Shasta Virus#Harvestable Salmon#Farmers#Fishermen#Lake Conditions#Spring Creek#Lake Oroville#Lewiston Lake#Salmonid#South Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Industry
Related
Klamath, CAEureka Times-Standard

As water dwindles, catastrophes aplenty for Klamath Basin tribes, fish, farmers

As a catastrophic juvenile fish kill unfolds along the Klamath River amid severe drought conditions, North Coast tribes, fishers and farmers are fighting for water throughout the Klamath Basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced Wednesday that it will not implement the Klamath River surface flushing for salmon this year...
Klamath, CAindybay.org

Catastrophic juvenile fish kill unfolds on Klamath River

On May 13, the Yurok Tribe reported that a widespread and catastrophic juvenile fish kill is taking place on the Klamath River, a day after the US Bureau of Reclamation announced that it would not release water to prevent a juvenile salmon kill on the river, as requested by the Tribe, and would not open the Klamath Project’s “A Canal” that supplies irrigation water to Klamath Basin growers.
Klamath, CAHerald and News

County leaders: Devastation, desperation for Basin agriculture

Agriculture is at the core of the economies, lifestyle and culture of Klamath, Modoc and Siskiyou Counties. So is the wildlife that co-exists with our ranches and farms. This proud tradition is under threat. Sadly, the general public appears to have no idea what is happening, or how bad and unnecessary it is.
Crescent City, CADaily Triplicate

Work continues at Last Chance Grade

A major landslide in February closed down a three mile stretch of Highway 101 between Crescent City and Klamath, known as Last Chance Grade. Since then, the stretch of road has opened up only to one-lane traffic, and is subjected to daily, two-hour closures occurring Monday-Thursday from 9-11 a.m., 12-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m., and on Fridays from 9-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. The road does not close during weekends, however, motorists should still expect 30-minute delays, due to one-lane traffic.