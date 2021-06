With warm weather on the horizon, get your little ones together and visit downtown Lake Orion to for a stroll and check out the Orion Township Library’s Storywalk. This month, pages of the storybook If You Give a Mouse a Cookie will be displayed in the windows of downtown businesses starting at Elizabeth’s Studio (115 N. Broadway St.) all the way down the west side of Broadway Street to North Oakland Vocational Association (158 S. Broadway St.).