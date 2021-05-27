Skagit County commissioners to consider sales tax increase to fund homeless services, housing

Skagit County leaders plan to debate a sales tax increase this year to support homeless services and affordable housing.

The early discussion, which came Tuesday at a meeting with county Public Health staff, is spurred by recent legislative action and a rising need for funding for homeless support providers.

A law passed by the state Legislature in 2020 allows local governments to implement a 0.1% sales tax increase to support affordable housing and homeless services without a vote of the people.

This would generate an estimated $2.4 million annually for the county. It is funding that could support emergency shelters, permanent low-income housing and programs that help people get off the street.

Deputy County Administrator Kayla Schott-Bresler said this tax increase would cost the average county resident about $16 per year.

“It’s about $40 on a $40,000 car purchase, 10 cents on a $100 dinner out, and less than a penny on a cup of coffee,” she said.

According to the law, Skagit County must submit written intent to the state by Oct. 18 for the tax increase to take effect at the beginning of 2022, Schott-Bresler said.

Before passage of the law — which moved through the Legislature as House Bill 1590 — such a tax increase required voter approval, as happened in February 2020 in Anacortes. Putting an increase to a vote remains an option, Schott-Bresler said.

Without new funding, Skagit County’s homelessness and housing affordability problems aren’t going to improve, said Sarah Hinman, assistant director of Public Health.

Currently, 924 people are enrolled in Community Action of Skagit County’s housing interest pool, meaning families often spend years on a waitlist before they can get help.

Only about one third of those who qualify and apply for help are able to get help due to funding constraints, and that’s with an annual $750,000 infusion from a fund for mental health and substance abuse services.

“This is now impacting our ability to provide more behavioral health services at a time when our community is also experiencing a behavioral health crisis,” Hinman said.

About 42% of county renters are cost-burdened, meaning housing costs exceed 30% of their income, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data.

The county’s vacancy rate — the percentage of unoccupied rental properties — is 0.7%, one of the lowest in the state, Hinman said.

She said those working to help people find housing know how to get the homeless into stable housing, but they can’t keep up with the rising need.

“We simply do not have anywhere near the capacity to serve everyone who qualifies for help,” Hinman said. “We always have more requests than what we can fund.”

And while an additional $2.4 million couldn’t get everyone off the streets, Schott-Bresler said it would support new and existing programs that are already making an impact.

Also, raising more money locally would let the county seek out more state and federal grant funding, which commonly require matching funds, she said.

The three county commissioners said they see a need for more funding.

Commissioner Ron Wesen said he’s supportive of having a discussion on a tax increase, but wants at least two public hearings before he and his colleagues vote, so residents can voice their opinions.

Skagit Transit and Skagit 911 are both eyeing potential sales tax increases to fund their operations, and he said the commissioners need to be aware of the cumulative impact of these proposals when making a decision.

Commissioner Peter Browning said the county has to be careful of increasing taxes too much. That could reduce consumer spending, slowing the economy and taking away from the revenue that such a tax increase would generate.

If the commissioners are going to pitch this to the public, he said he believes their best bet would be with an economic message.

“What is the financial cost to our community of having people homeless, and what is the financial benefit to getting people in homes?” he said.

Commissioner Lisa Janicki said with the need as high as it is, the county needs as much funding as it can acquire from as many sources that will offer it.

Public Health analyst George Kosovich said this money has become available at a time when the county will need to invest in a number of new housing initiatives.

Funding for the Skagit First Step Center will come annually from the county’s budget, as will continuing support for a new low-income permanent housing project in Mount Vernon.

The Legislature also recently passed House Bill 1277, which is designed to increase funding for housing and other assistance to the homeless. However, it’s unclear how much of that money will go to local governments, so its impact can’t yet be quantified, Kosovich said.