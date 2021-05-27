Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Final design selected for basketball court mural at Hurley Park in Marquette

By Jerry Tudor
WLUC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The design is set for an upcoming mural on the basketball courts at Hurley Park in south Marquette. The piece, titled “Fast Break” is the work of two Detroit based artists, Ivan Montoya and Joey Salamon. The mural is part of a plan to resurface the...

www.uppermichiganssource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Marquette, MI
Marquette, MI
Sports
Marquette, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Marquette, MI
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Art#Basketball Courts#Mich#Playground Equipment#Wluc#Public Art Commission#South Marquette#Hurley Park#Aesthetic Design#Community#Court#Capital Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Sports
Marquette University
Related
Michigan StateWLUC

Stand Up Michigan begins a Marquette County chapter

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County introduced its new Stand Up Michigan chapter Sunday. Stand Up Michigan is a political group which focuses on standing up for citizens’ rights and constitutional freedoms. The chapter held a welcome event at Villa Capris to educate anyone interested in volunteering with the...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Superior Yesterdays

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University President James Appleberry visited with representatives of nearly 4,000 young authors from Marquette and Alger counties who gathered at NMU for the 16th annual Young Authors Conference. Among the representatives were: Shawn Moldenhaver, first grade, McDonald Elementary, K.I. Sawyer; Mandi Champion, fourth grade, Pineview Elementary, Palmer; Paul Jacobson, second grade, Silver Creek Elementary, Harvey; Christina Weisgerber, kindergarten, Bishop Baraga Elementary, Marquette; Nathan Williamson, fifth grade, Bothwell Middle School, Marquette; Holly Bashaw, third grade, North Lake Elementary, Ishpeming; Nancy Schneider and Judy Sarosik, co-directors of Young Authors. Teachers and students from the NICE, Gwinn, Marquette, Powell Township, Ishpeming, Negaunee, AuTrain-Onota, Superior Central and Wells Township districts participated in the five-day conference.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

NMU president presents update on recent events

MARQUETTE — It’s definitely been a challenging year for Northern Michigan University. President Fritz Erickson shared his thoughts on the past 2020-21 academic year during Wednesday’s “Northern Now: Fireside with Fritz: A Conversation with President Erickson,” an online event sponsored by NMU Alumni Relations. In the “fireside chat,” Erickson updated...
Munising, MIPosted by
Munising Post

Munising events calendar

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Tuesday Trivia; 3. Restore Wildmen Camping Trip/Hike; 4. Fresh Coast Film Festival 2021; 5. Project Graduation All Night Party 2021;
Harvey, MIWLUC

Madisons Bridal Boutique celebrates grand opening in Harvey

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - May flowers bring new ventures, as Madisons Bridal Boutique celebrated their grand opening Saturday. Owner Sarah Bahrman bought Dan’s Bridal & Tuxedo in Downtown Marquette last March, moving the venue to Harvey. Her new bridal shop features tuxedo rentals and over 50 wedding dresses off-the-rack from...
Marquette, MIWLUC

Bay Cliff Health Camp welcomes students for day camps

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Cherry Creek Elementary in Harvey piled off school buses and into the sunshine this morning, arriving at camp for the first time in over a year. From 10a.m. to 5p.m. the kids participated in outdoor programs, including camp cooking and shelter building. Bay...
Marquette, MIwnmufm.org

Residents asked for opinion on new Kids Cove playground in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- Officials want input from the Marquette community on plans for a new, inclusive Kids Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor park. City Director of Community Services Jon Swenson says the current playground was built in 1996. He says it’s showing its age and anyone with mobility concerns would have a hard time using it.
Marquette, MIWLUC

Iron Range Roll looking for volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Range Roll is coming up and volunteers are needed. The event is a point-to-point bike race starting at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming and ending in Marquette. It’s a fundraiser for youth programs at the YMCA of Marquette County. The event will...
Marquette, MIWLUC

Marquette Diocese ordains two new Deacons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Catholic Diocese welcomed two new Deacons during an ordination ceremony Friday afternoon. Christian Flagstadt and Brandon Yanni were ordained by Bishop John Doerfler. Flagstadt is from the Gladstone area and Yanni is from Sault Ste. Marie. Both have been studying at the seminary in...
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

Superior Watershed Partnership Calls For Planting 100,000 Trees

MARQUETTE, Mich – A Marquette partnership is promoting the growth of trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Superior Watershed Partnership is inviting the public to plant 100,000 trees throughout the U.P. Trees will be available for free to be picked up this Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM and...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

MAPS to honor Seeke, Heidtman, Snyder with awards

MARQUETTE — Marquette Area Public Schools has announced its 6-12 Teacher of the Year, Elementary Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards. The 6-12 Teacher of the Year is Tom Seeke, a math teacher at Marquette Senior High School. The Elementary Teacher of the Year is...
Marquette, MIWLUC

Summer boating and camping rentals available at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University (NMU) Rec Sports has a one-stop-shop for your summer outdoor plans. The department is offering stand-up paddle boards, single person kayaks, camping gear, even disc golfing sets for rent. You can reserve ahead or just stop in at NMU’s Physical Education Instructional Facility...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

MEA scholarships awarded to local students

MARQUETTE — Several local students are recipients of 2021 Michigan Education Association scholarships, which honor exemplary public school students from Michigan who will attend a public university in the state in the fall. Connor Johnson of Marquette Senior High School is a new winner of a $1,450 scholarship. Taylor Jancsi, formerly of Gwinn Area Community Schools who attends Grand Valley State University, is a repeat winner of a $725 scholarship. Breanna Johnson, formerly of Negaunee Public Schools who attends the University of Michigan, is a repeat winner of a $725 scholarship. Another repeat winner of a $725 scholarship is Madelyn Koski, a former NICE Community Schools student who attends Ferris State University.