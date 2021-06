A team that reached the playoffs in 2019 fell hard this past season. Now a rejuvenated Minnesota Vikings defensive line looks to have a big year. It was almost an unimaginable year for a Mike Zimmer defensive unit. Off a 10-6 finish and a playoff win at New Orleans, the Minnesota Vikings had high expectations for 2020. But the team was pounded in Week 1 at home by the Packers and wound up losing five of their first six games. By season’s end, the Purple Gang was a disappointing 7-9 and finished third in the NFC North.