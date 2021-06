PCM’s girls’ golf squad’s regular season will come to an end Friday at Colfax-Mingo, and they will look to compete at a high level. The Mustangs’ last meet was Thursday at Newton when they finished fourth with a score of 239. Eleigh Davis finished tenth individually in the meet. PCM also finished sixth in the Heart of Iowa Conference Tournament Wednesday. Coach Dylan Dunn tells KRLS Sports that it is important for his team to continue to learn throughout the course of the season.