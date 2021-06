After contact with an ancient space probe, Picard becomes one of the settlers of Kataan. You've been dreaming about that Star Trek fan wiki of yours again, haven't you?:. • This episode won the 1993 Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation. It's the third of four Star Trek episodes to win the award and was the first television episode to win since the original Star Trek. The others are "The Menagerie, Part I" and "The Menagerie, Part II" (with both parts combined), "The City on the Edge of Forever", and "All Good Things...".