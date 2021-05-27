Cancel
Chinese embassy in U.S. says politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 23 days ago

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China’s embassy in the United States said Thursday that politicising the origins of COVID-19 will hamper investigations, after U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. intelligence community is divided over where the virus emerged.

China supports “a comprehensive study of all early cases of COVID-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world,” the embassy said in remarks attributed to a spokesperson, posted on its website. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

