Sidney, IA

Dowling becomes first Cowgirl to qualify for state golf

By Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSidney sophomore Avery Dowling made history at a Class 1A regional golf final Monday, May 24. Dowling became the first Cowgirl ever to qualify for the state golf tournament. Dowling shot a 92 to finish fourth overall at the Class 1A regional final at Crestwood Hills near Anita. She’ll compete...

Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Sidney, IAkmaland.com

Sidney names Landwehr AD

(Sidney) -- Sidney is set to hire Logan Landwehr as their new high school athletic director. The hire is pending board approval, and is on the agenda for Monday's meeting. Landwehr is also expected to resign from his roles as an assistant coach for junior high boys basketball track and basketball, pending board approval.
Sidney, IAkmaland.com

Sidney softball set to begin new era

(Sidney) -- When the Sidney softball team opens their season on May 25th, they will have a familiar face in his new position as head softball coach. Former assistant Dustin Sheldon inherited the program when longtime coach Kent Larsen resigned. Sheldon served as an assistant under Larsen for the past four years and had previously served in the junior-high program.
Sidney, IAkmaland.com

KMAland Girls Golf (5/11): Sidney wins Corner, Bishop Heelan claims MRC

(KMAland) -- Sidney and Bishop Heelan won conference titles on Tuesday night. Check out the full KMAland girls golf rundown below. Medalist: Jocely Cheek, Harlan (43) Runner-up: Halle Wheatley, Shenandoah (48) Other Shenandoah: Morgan McGargill 53, Bailey Maher 56, Brooke Bauer 58, Keelee Razee 62, Mya Hammonds 64. Other Harlan:...
Sidney, IAhamburgreporter.com

Sidney High School Track and Field Results, May 7 paper

Below are Sidney High School track meet results from the Bedford, Fremont Mills and Essex track meets. Scoring for the Sidney girls’ team at the Bedford meet were Aunika Hayes, first, 400 hurdles, 1:14.49; second, 100 hurdles, 18.72; Sheridyn Oswald, first, discus, 95’6”; second, shot, 31’; Jolie Sheldon, second, discus, 94’4”; Emily Hutt, third, 1500, 6:06.55; Kendra Laumann, third, long jump, 12’10”; Averly Dowling, fourth, 1500, 6:10.30; Lilly Peters, fifth, discus, 73’4”; fourth, shot, 29’8”; Madison Hensley, sixth, 100, 16.82; sixth, discus, 63’4”; sixth, shot, 24’2”; 4x100, third, 58.12; 4x200, second, 2:06.6’; 4x400, second, 5:02.85; 4x800, first, 11:57.69; shuttle hurdle, first, 1:34.41; sprint medley, third, 2:13.80; distance medley, second, 5:02.78.