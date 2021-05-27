Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

WRAPUP 1-POLL-World stocks to rise modestly, correction unlikely

By Rahul Karunakar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 23 days ago

* cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=stock-index-poll poll data

* Reuters poll graphic on global stock market outlook: tmsnrt.rs/3viiq2t

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - World stocks will continue to rise this year on robust economic and earnings recoveries but any quickening of inflation would temper that enthusiasm, according to Reuters polls of analysts, a majority of whom said a near-term correction was unlikely.

Around this time last year, global equity markets were haemorrhaging from the pandemic-driven economic damage but that was followed by a huge upswing, boosted by unprecedented stimulus and the recovery at hand.

While stocks have continued to rise significantly this year, the news flow on inflation has whipsawed financial markets - with equities falling on data pointing to increased price pressures and rising on reaffirmed dovish monetary policy stances.

Reuters polls of nearly 300 equity strategists taken May 10-26 showed all 17 stock indexes surveyed on were forecast to rise, with annual gains in nearly all of them predicted to be in double digits this year.

“When it comes to assessing the market environment we prefer to choose ‘half full’. We will remain vigilant for rebalancing opportunities ... as we expect rates and equities to drift higher,” noted Ehiwario Efeyini, senior market strategy analyst at Bank of America.

“In terms of the broader economic environment, we are closer to mid-cycle than late cycle and that growth is currently flashing bright green and surprising more than expected.”

But forecast gains for 15 of those 17 bourses to end-2021 were lower than year-to-date returns, suggesting more modest rises and concentrated within specific sectors, rather than a broad and significant leg higher.

“The rotation in stock markets has further to go over the next few years, as many of the factors which have worked in its favour since late last year resume,” noted Oliver Allen, markets economist at Capital Economics.

“However, we expect bond yields, especially in the U.S., to resume their rise. Meanwhile, we are forecasting a strong recovery in the global economy and that will boost the relative appeal of value stocks.”

Nine indexes were forecast to surpass their current peaks, including the benchmark S&P 500 index - which is already up nearly 12% this year and forecast to rise 2.5% further to a life high by end-2021.

“There’s still some fuel left in the tank” for the U.S. stock market, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.

“A lot of folks are still coming to grips with the fact that the earnings outlook will be a lot better than was expected even as recently as a few months ago.”

When asked what was more likely for corporate earnings for the rest of this year, over 80% of strategists, or 92 of 114, said they would rise, including 49 respondents who expected a significant rise.

The remaining 22 said decline or about the same.

“HUNT FOR YIELD”

In response to another question, over half the strategists, or 55 of 97, said “hunt for yield” would sway global stock markets in the next three months, while 42 expected “safe-haven bets” to drive markets.

When asked on valuations at current levels, over three-quarters of analysts, or 86 of 110, said equity markets they covered needed to gain at least another 5% to be called expensive, including 47 who expected a run up of 15% or more was required.

The remaining 24 analysts said they were already over-valued.

That lines up with responses to another question, where about 60% of strategists, or 67 of 115, said a significant correction over the coming three months was unlikely in the markets they cover.

The remaining 48 respondents said likely.

“Investors have voiced concern that peaking fundamentals are a harbinger for stock prices,” said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse.

“We agree Q221 will experience the fastest economic and earnings growth in the reopening period, the result of the vaccine rollout and government stimulus. We disagree, however, that peaking growth represents a headwind for market success.”

Canada’s main stock index was forecast to climb above the 20,000 threshold for the first time by end-2021, while Japanese shares were expected to recover and reach a 30-year peak.

Brazil’s equity market was forecast to surpass its current peak, but was predicted to be on course for its second slowest year since 2015, with investors worried about the mounting human and financial toll of COVID-19 in the country.

Indian shares were predicted to continue their recent rise and by year-end nudge past a life high hit before the latest coronavirus wave took hold.

But European stocks were set to hold around or inch just above current record levels as the initial boost from the region’s V-shaped recovery after the COVID-19 downturn was expected to lose momentum.

(Other stories from the Reuters Q2 global stock markets poll package:)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#European Stocks#Economic Environment#Bengaluru#Bank Of America#Capital Economics#Credit Suisse#Japanese#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
Brazil
Related
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Japanese Yen Outperforms as USD/JPY Overlooks Dollar Bounce

- USD/JPY ends week higher but JPY 2nd placed this week. - After Fed-induced USD rally does little to move JPY’s dial. - BoJ extends policy support, Japan ramps up vaccinations. Image © Adobe Stock. GBP/JPY reference rates at publication:. Spot: 152,29. Bank transfers (indicative guide): 146.95-148.02. Money transfer specialist...
StocksBusiness Insider

Dow Poised To Extend Recent Downward Trend

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to see initial weakness after ending the previous session mixed. The Dow appears poised to extend a recent downtrend, which has seen the blue chip index close lower for four straight sessions and seven out of the past nine.
StocksFort Worth Star-Telegram

Stocks open lower, pushing the S&P 500 toward a weekly loss

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track for its first losing week in the last four. The benchmark index gave up 0.8% in the early going Friday, with banks and technology companies leading the way lower. Investors are still trying to assess how soon the Federal Reserve will start to raise interest rates from their ultra-low levels and scale back its bond purchases. The head of the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve, James Bullard, told CNBC early Friday that the first interest rate increase could come as soon as next year.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Sharply Lower On Fed's Hawkish Policy Outlook, Weak Commodity Prices

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed sharply lower on Friday as a hawkish policy outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of policy tightening in China hurt sentiment. Concerns about the Federal Reserve's outlook for monetary policy continued to weigh on the markets. The Fed's forecast for two interest rates hikes in 2023 has led to speculation that the central bank will soon start tapering its asset purchases.
Stocksbondbuyer.com

Investors taking stock of a fast correction, flatter curve

Municipal bond yields rose on the short end Friday as munis again played catch up to the moves in short U.S. Treasuries and investors became more aggressive in bid lists for high-grade paper. The UST five-year note, 0.785% on Tuesday, touched 0.96% in the afternoon and was at 0.89% near...
Businessworldnewsinfo4u.com

Reflation trades pummelled as Fed shift resets markets

The “reflation trade” that has dominated financial markets since the emergence of coronavirus vaccines last year has been pummelled after the Federal Reserve unexpectedly signalled a shift in its stance on inflation. Commodity prices have tumbled while long-dated US government bond prices raced higher after Fed officials this week reacted...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Hawkish Fed fuels dollar, leaves stocks and bonds bruised

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - World equities were heading for their biggest fall in weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve startled investors by signalling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed, sending bond yields and the dollar sharply higher. The dollar added to...
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks lower as US Fed signals 2023 rate hike

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London remained lower at midday on Thursday and the dollar was higher following a hawkish pivot from the US Federal Reserve, while the IPO market in London was given a welcome boost by money transfer firm Wise. The FTSE 100 index was down 31.73...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Ends 179 Points Lower; Nifty Dips Below 15,700

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, tracking weak global markets after Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday projected hikes in interest rates by 2023, a year earlier than expected, citing an improved health situation amid the vaccine rollout. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 178.65 points, or 0.34 percent,...
Businessinvesting.com

The Fed Sets the Tone – Equities Fall, US Dollar Rallies

As the dust settles from the June Fed meeting, European stocks are heading lower, easing back from record highs, and the US dollar is rallying. As expected, the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged at its June meeting, however, it did surprise the market with a sudden hawkish shift. The US central bank now expects two interest rate hikes in 2023, up from zero in the last meeting. Even more significantly, seven policymakers out of 17 expect at least one hike in 2022. The Fed upwardly revised its growth and inflation outlook. In short, the Federal Reserve sees the US economy recovering at a faster pace than before, warranting an acceleration towards policy normalisation.
StocksBusiness Insider

Nasdaq Shows Notable Rebound But Dow Extends Downward Trend

(RTTNews) - Stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday following the broad-based weakness seen in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a notable rebound, while the Dow extended a recent downward trend. The major averages ended the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While...
StocksClick2Houston.com

Global shares mixed as markets digest Fed moves

TOKYO – Global shares mostly rose Friday, as investors digested the latest message from the U.S. Federal Reserve on raising short-term interest rates by late 2023. France's CAC 40 added nearly 0.2% in early trading to 6,677.20, while Germany's DAX lost 0.3% to 15,684.53. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 7,123.80. U.S. shares were set for a slow start, with Dow futures falling less than 0.1% to 33,684.0. The S&P 500 future contract was virtually unchanged at 4,211.88.
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks and bonds are hit by Fed stance; dollar advances

LONDON / WASHINGTON, Jun 17 (Reuters) – Global stock markets were headed for their biggest decline in weeks on Thursday, with U.S. stocks moving in volatile session after the Federal Reserve indicated it could raise interest rates at a rapid pace. faster than assumed. * Yields on US Treasuries and...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar surges to 2-month high on Fed rate-hike projection

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Thursday and hit a two-month high against a basket of currencies, a day after U.S. Federal Reserve officials surprised markets by projecting a hike in interest rates and end to emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. On Wednesday, Fed officials projected an...