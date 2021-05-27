"School Of Rock" Star Kevin Clark Killed In Accident, Jack Black Reacts
He didn't have a lengthy Hollywood career but Kevin Clark was still an icon for a generation of School of Rock lovers. The 2003 film starring Jack Black centered around a teacher who hilariously builds the confidences of a team of misfit children and forms them into a real rock band. Kevin Clark portrayed the drummer, Freddy Jones nicknamed Spazzy McGee, and according to TMZ, he later said he got the role because he could actually play the drums.www.hotnewhiphop.com