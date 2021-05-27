Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

"School Of Rock" Star Kevin Clark Killed In Accident, Jack Black Reacts

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe didn't have a lengthy Hollywood career but Kevin Clark was still an icon for a generation of School of Rock lovers. The 2003 film starring Jack Black centered around a teacher who hilariously builds the confidences of a team of misfit children and forms them into a real rock band. Kevin Clark portrayed the drummer, Freddy Jones nicknamed Spazzy McGee, and according to TMZ, he later said he got the role because he could actually play the drums.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#School Of Rock Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Jack Black caps grads’ photoshoot

LOS ANGELES — High school graduation is a milestone in and of itself, but when an A-List movie star, singer and comedian crashes your graduation photos, that puts it to a whole other level. That’s exactly what happened to a group of recent grads at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles,...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

‘Graduated from the School of Rock’

Jack Black schooled some young graduates on finding the best light. Los Angeles-based photographer Daniel Oh shared on social media that while conducting a photo shoot at the Griffith Observatory, the group saw the School of Rock actor, 51, who agreed to join in for a shot. However, Black, who doesn’t take a boring picture, shared tips he’s picked up along the showbiz trail.
Moviesenergy941.com

Jack Black And Ice Cube To Star In New Comedy

Jack Black and Ice Cube are teaming up for a new comedy. The film, titled Oh Hell No will follow Jack Black’s character Sherman, who falls in love with Ice Cube’s mom causing Cube to say “Oh hell no!”. This comedy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 1, 2022.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Jack Black

Jack Black, Ice Cube to Star in Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’. Jack Black and Ice Cube are uniting for Sony comedy Oh Hell No. Black is in talks to star with Ice Cube in the project that follows the relationship of Sherman (Black) and Will (Cube)…. Haley Bennett Joins...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Page Six

Jack Black stops to take photos with high school graduates at LA park

Jack Black made a group of high school graduates’ day when he stopped to pose for photos with them at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Dressed in one of his signature dog T-shirts and khakis, the “School of Rock” star, 51, took a knee in front of seven La Quinta High School students, who wore their caps and gowns outside of Griffith Observatory.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jack Black Falls Hard for Ice Cube's Mom in Oh Hell No

The combination of School of Rock star Jack Black and 22 Jump Street's Ice Cube is oh so good that it's incredible no one has thought of pairing them up before. Well, paired up they are for Sony Pictures' upcoming comedy Oh Hell No, which is set to be directed by Bad Trip helmer Kitao Sakurai, with Matt Tolmach producing through his Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music.
Moviesthedailybuzz.io

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Star Emilia Clarke Reacts To Qi’ra’s Return

Qi’ra actress Emilia Clarke recently commented on her Solo: A Star Wars Story character’s return in the War of the Bounty Hunters comic book event. Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters is the big comic book crossover event happening in Star Wars at the moment. The comics will bridge the gap between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi by following Boba Fett after losing a carbonated Han Solo on his way to deliver him to Jabba the Hutt.
Video GamesComicBook

Kevin Smith, Jack Black, and More to Play Dungeons & Dragons at D&D Live

Jack Black and Kevin Smith will play Dungeons & Dragons together as part of D&D Live next month. Wizards of the Coast announced their first slate of celebrities for the upcoming 2-day streaming event D&D Live, which will take place on July 16 and 17. The Lost Odyssey: Last Light table will feature Jack Black, Reggie Watts, Lauren Larkus, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes in a game DMed by Kate Welch. Welch's D&D game will also feature a special "mystery guest." The game will benefit the Extra Life charity and will be streamed on both Peacock and the G4 and D&D Twitch and YouTube channels.
MoviesComicBook

Oh Hell No Starring Jack Black And Ice Cube Gets A Release Date

Sony has given a date to one of the biggest comedies on its release slate. Oh Hell No, starring Jack Black and Ice Cube, will now hit theaters on July 1, 2022. It's not clear when the production plans to begin principal photography. The feature is being described as a...
TV & VideosIGN

Conan O'Brien's Final Guest Will Be Jack Black

After more than ten years on the air, Conan O'Brien is about to bid farewell to his TBS late-night show Conan. Jack Black has been booked as the series' final guest as the show approaches its finale on June 24. Black's appearance was announced alongside a line-up of celebrities that...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Actors Who Quit Acting and Completely Switched Careers

Show business is widely regarded as one of the world's most glamorous and exciting industries. However, several high-profile stars of the stage and screen have decided to leave the limelight for more conventional careers. Below Newsweek takes a look at the high profile former actors who have decided to ditch...
MoviesPosted by
rolling out

Ludacris and Queen Latifah to star in upcoming Netflix thriller

Ludacris is preparing for his next box office smash, Fast & Furious 9. The movie will be released on June 25 and it has just been announced that he will be joining fellow rapper-turned-thespian, Queen Latifah, in the upcoming Netflix thriller, End of the Road. Beau Bridges will join the two rappers in the film as well.
MusicSFGate

Megan Thee Stallion Exacts Revenge on Politician in 'Thot Shit' Video

Megan Thee Stallion exacts revenge on a hypocritical politician in her new video for “Thot Shit.” The visual features the reemergence of Megan’s alter ego Tina Snow. In the Aube Perrie-directed visual, a politician leaves a misogynistic comment on one of Megan’s videos, while at the same time being turned on by the visual. Megan and her Hotties spring into action in the horror film-styled clip. They track him everywhere, from a bathtub to a diner to hitting him with a truck. In the end, vengeance comes to full fruition on an operating table. In a livestream before the video premiered, Megan said the song began as a freestyle. “Hands on my knees, shaking ass on my thot shit,” she raps on the hook.
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Lori Loughlin Returns To The Spotlight In Star-Studded Graduation Video

Lori Loughlin is subtly making her way back into the spotlight. The Fuller House star has kept out of the public eye since her involvement in the college admissions scandal was made public two years ago. Loughlin ultimately ended up serving two short months in prison late last year. Following her release in December, Loughlin has been laying low. Well, until now, that is.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Mark Wahlberg Is Almost Unrecognizable After Weight Gain in First Father Stu Set Photos

Much hoo-ha is often made when an actor emerges transformed for a new role, and while the effects of many of them tend to be exaggerated for publicity, the sight of Mark Wahlberg filming Father Stu is definitely worthy of fuss. The Fighter and Transformers star looks truly transformed as he replaces his patented muscular physique with a large beer belly and double chin to play the real-life boxer-turned-priest.
CelebritiesPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget join video celebrating teen’s graduation

“Full House” stars Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget were among several celebrities who helped make a teenager’s graduation special. “Congratulations on your big day!” Loughlin, 56, says in the video, which a girl named Faith posted to TikTok. Saget also posted congratulations, adding, “Wishing you a lot of love and congratulations on graduating from high school.”