A lot can change over the course of a few months. On March 1, the Atlanta Hawks were 14-20 and, in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, not even positioned to make the play-in tournament. The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, were riding high as the conference’s No. 1 seed at 23-12. They haven’t surrendered that perch since, but the margin between them and their competition has shrunk. Since that date, the 76ers are 30-12. The Hawks are 31-12.