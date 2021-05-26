Cancel
POTUS

Biden Team Shut Down Trump-Era Probe Into COVID-19 Origins

 16 days ago

It's not the end of the investigation. I'm Dave Anthony Fox News. But the vibe in administration has ended a trump era probe into how and where the covert crisis started in China, Citing a lack of quality, A State Department official says the Biden administration is still investigating the origins of covert 19. On a number of theories, officials say. The National Security Council is now coordinating that effort boxes Richards and one theory gaining momentum that covert escaped from a lab studying viruses in Wuhan.

Posted by
Fox News

China resurfaces false COVID-19 origin theory linked to Fort Detrick

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this week that the U.S. should open biological research facilities at Ford Detrick in Maryland for inspection, a claim that re-emerged as officials in Beijing face mounting scrutiny over the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a lab accident in Wuhan. Ministry...
Behind Viral VideosFortune

Biden revokes Trump-era TikTok and WeChat bans

President Joe Biden is revoking Trump-era bans on the Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat on Wednesday, and instead will review software applications from foreign adversaries that could pose a risk to Americans’ sensitive data, senior administration officials said. Biden, in an executive order, is directing Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo...
AnimalsThe Hill

Cicadas overrun White House press plane

Cicadas flew into the engine of a charter plane set to fly dozens of journalists to Europe ahead of President Biden’s first overseas trip. The plane was scheduled to depart at 9 p.m. but was delayed until at least 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. Trillions of Brood X cicadas are swarming across...
Posted by
Reuters

Blinken says Trump administration had concerns about COVID-19 probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cast doubt on Tuesday on a probe into the origins of COVID-19 launched at the State Department under the Trump administration and said the previous administration had had real concerns about its methodology. Republican Senator Mike Braun asked Blinken at a...
Public Healthdawsoncountyjournal.com

Emails Show Infighting Between State Dept. Officials on COVID-19 Origins Probe

Emails obtained by Fox News show infighting between two top State Department officials over pursuing an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The report comes a day after former department officials told Vanity Fair they were warned not to pursue such a probe amid fears that it would bring attention to U.S. funding of research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology where the virus may have escaped and ”open a can of worms” about said research.
ScienceLiterary Hub

On Investigating the Origins of COVID-19

Open Source is the world’s longest-running podcast. Christopher Lydon circles the big ideas in culture, the arts and politics with the smartest people in the world. It’s the kind of curious, critical, high-energy conversation we’re all missing nowadays. *. There’s a swerve in the road, signs that say “Sharp Curves...
POTUSAOL Corp

Donald Trump Blog Shuts Down Permanently

Donald Trump’s blog site, designed to give the disgraced former U.S. president an online outlet after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and other services, has been permanently shuttered about a month after it debuted. The blog, called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” has been removed from his...
U.S. Politicsmprnews.org

Can a U.S. intelligence probe unearth the origin of COVID-19?

The exact origin of COVID-19 and how it spread to humans could remain unknown for years, but President Biden is asking the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” and report back in 90 days. There are a few theories for what might have happened, but one of the leading...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden walks fine line with probe into coronavirus origins

President Biden is turning to confront the mystery surrounding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that provides political cover at home but could fuel greater tensions with China. Biden is under pressure to reveal what the U.S. intelligence community knows about the possibility the coronavirus first leaked from...
Posted by
The Hill

House Republicans demand congressional probe into COVID-19 origin

House Republicans are calling for a congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The letter from 209 House Republicans, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) and Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), demands House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) allow a congressional probe into the virus’s origins.