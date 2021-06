Jack Black and Kevin Smith will play Dungeons & Dragons together as part of D&D Live next month. Wizards of the Coast announced their first slate of celebrities for the upcoming 2-day streaming event D&D Live, which will take place on July 16 and 17. The Lost Odyssey: Last Light table will feature Jack Black, Reggie Watts, Lauren Larkus, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes in a game DMed by Kate Welch. Welch's D&D game will also feature a special "mystery guest." The game will benefit the Extra Life charity and will be streamed on both Peacock and the G4 and D&D Twitch and YouTube channels.