Fans of ‘The Talk’ were stunned to see a large creepy crawly in the background of the set near host Sheryl Underwood. The Talk had an uninvited guest make an appearance on the June 14 episode of the popular talk show. While co-host Sheryl Underwood was discussing an altercation that occurred on a Delta Airlines flight, all eyes were on the massive cockroach lurking in the background. The large creepy crawly could be seen making its way up the on-set furniture, and the Emmy winning presenter, 57, appeared unfazed by the intruder. Of course, the clip was re-posted to Twitter, and viewers had a lot to say.