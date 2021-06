Brick-and-mortar retail is mounting a comeback after two major outlets reported better than expected Q1 earnings following a year of pandemic-related woes. Department store chain Kohl’s beat on the top and bottom line, though the stock still fell after releasing the news. Meanwhile, PetCo also reported a beat on the top and bottom line. The pet supply company noted that it acquired 1.2 million new customers in the impressive quarter as well, and its stock moved higher in midday trading.