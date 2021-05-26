Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Post completes, but downsizes, its blank-check IPO

By David Nicklaus
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost Holdings has completed the initial public offering of its blank-check acquisition vehicle, but for less money than it originally announced. Post announced late Tuesday that it had priced the offering of Post Holdings Partnering Corp., raising $300 million by selling 30 million units at $10 apiece. Post had said in February that it planned to raise $400 million in the offering, known as a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC.

www.stltoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Spac Research#The Wall Street Journal#Spacs#Pennywise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

XPpeng Jumps On Hong Kong Regulator's Nod To IPO Plans

Investing.com – XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares rose more than 5% in Wednesday’s trading following the Hong Kong regulator’s approval to its plans for a public listing in that region. A CNBC report says the Chinese electric vehicle maker plans to raise between $1 billion and $2 billion through the initial public...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong’s Lalamove said to have filed for US$1 billion US IPO

(June 23): Hong Kong’s on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove has filed confidentially for a US initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company, also known as Huolala in China, is looking to raise at least US$1 billion in the share sale, the people said.
Businessbywire.news

Tiger Global-backed Bright Health raises $924 million in U.S. IPO

NEW YORK - Bright Health Group, a health insurance start-up backed by Tiger Global and Blackstone Group Inc, said on Wednesday it sold shares in its initial public offering at a price lower than its target range to raise $924.3 million. Bright Health priced 51.3 million shares at $18 per...
Businessgreenmarketreport.com

Canopy Completes Its Purchase Of Supreme

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) has completed its acquisition of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF), a deal that was valued at $435 million. Supreme Cannabis’s portfolio of brands includes 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco, sugarleaf, and Hiway. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand. As a result of the deal, Supreme has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canopy. Supreme shares are expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about June 23, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Bright Health offers 51.35 million shares in downsized IPO priced at $18 each, below price range

Bright Health Group said its downsized initial public offering priced at $18 a share, below its proposed price range of $20 to $23. The company sold 51.35 million shares to raise about $924.3 million, compared with its original plan to offer 60 million shares. The shares will start trading later Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "BHG." Based on an expected 624 million shares outstanding after the deal closes, the company has a valuation of more than $11 billion. There were nine banks underwriting the deal, led by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. Proceeds of the deal will bs used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, the company says in its IPO filing documents. "Bright Health was founded in 2015 to transform healthcare," the documents say. "Our mission of Making Healthcare Right. Together. is built upon the belief that by connecting and aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the financing of care, we can drive a superior consumer experience, reduce systemic waste, lower costs, and optimize clinical outcomes."
LifestylePosted by
pymnts

Krispy Kreme Seeks $560M IPO At $4B Valuation

Krispy Kreme is seeking to raise between $560 million and $640 million at a near $4 billion valuation as it moves forward with its planned initial public offering (IPO). The donut shop is expecting to sell about 26.7 million shares priced between $21 and $24 each. The company confidentiality filed with the Security and Exchange Commission earlier last month.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Doximity IPO Stock Is a Buy Based on Its Fundamentals and Outlook

According to Renaissance Capital, healthcare has been the most active sector for IPOs in the past year. Healthcare accounts for 44 percent of all new listings. Keeping up with this trend, Doximity filed for its IPO recently. The company plans to raise nearly $536 million, which would command a market value of $4.5 billion (at the mid-point of the proposed IPO range) for the company. Should investors buy Doximity IPO stock?
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Royal Mines & Minerals Corp. (YMM) Prices 82.5M Share IPO at $19/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 82,500,000 American Depositary Shares, each representing 20 Class A ordinary shares ("ADSs"), at a price to the public of US$19.00 per ADS. The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 12,375,000 additional ADSs.
Food & Drinksrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Krispy Kreme sets terms for a $600M IPO

Krispy Kreme could raise as much as $640 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on terms the doughnut chain set on Tuesday. The Charlotte-based company said it plans to sell 26,666,667 shares of stock at between $21 and $24 per share. If it sells at the mid-range of that price—$22.50—the company would raise $600 million. If it sells at $24 per share it would raise $640 million.
Businesskfgo.com

Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada launches IPO roadshow on NASDAQ

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada launched a roadshow for its initial public offering of 54.74 million class B shares on NASDAQ, the company said on Wednesday. In a statement, the company said the IPO price is expected to be between $11-$13 per share and Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan...
StocksStreetInsider.com

EverCommerce (EVCM) Files a 19.1M Share IPO at $16-$18/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) files to IPO 19,117,648 shares at $16-$18 per share. EverCommerce is a leading provider of integrated, vertically-tailored software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses, or service SMBs. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, RBC...
BusinessNew York Post

WeWork posts best sales numbers since 2019 IPO implosion

WeWork posted its best sales numbers in almost two years as the company seeks to go public while recovering from the twin blows of the pandemic and the implosion of its attempted 2019 initial public offering. The news comes as the SoftBank-backed company prepares to go public through a SPAC...
Businessbizjournals

Cybersecurity unicorn SentinelOne plans to raise $1B in IPO

Cybersecurity unicorn SentinelOne Inc. set targets on Monday for an initial public offering that could raise up to $1 billion and give it a valuation of more than $7 billion. That valuation is more than double what the Mountain View company was figured to be worth in a late-stage funding in November, but well below the $10 billion that reports earlier this year had projected.
Stockshelpnetsecurity.com

SentinelOne announces IPO

SentinelOne has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. SEC to offer 32,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. In addition, the company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,800,000 shares of its Class A common stock.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Spain's Primafrio postpones its planned IPO

MADRID, June 21 (Reuters) - Spanish family-owned logistics operator Primafrio said on Monday it had decided to postpone its initial public offering as it awaits for better market conditions. “The company and the selling shareholder, following consultation with the joint global coordinators of the offering, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Soho House Seeks Post-Pandemic Comeback With IPO

The parent company of Soho House Group, a chain of exclusive private clubs around the world backed by billionaire Rob Burkle, is seeking a New York Stock Exchange listing as demand for leisure activity rebounds with the rise in coronavirus vaccinations. Key Facts. Membership Collective Group Inc. announced Monday it...
San Francisco, CAnationalmortgagenews.com

Blend Labs makes its IPO registration statement public

Blend Labs took the next step in becoming a publicly-traded company with the San Francisco-based mortgage technology outfit's registration statement going live. Back in April, the company disclosed it had filed a confidential registration statement, indicating it was planning to launch an initial public offering. The Securities and Exchange Commission...