Columbia University settles retirement-fee lawsuit for $13 million

By David Nicklaus
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia University is paying $13 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis law firm Schlichter Bogard & Denton over excessive retirement plan fees. In addition to the monetary payment, the settlement calls for Columbia to take competitive bids for running its 403(b) retirement plan, to use the lowest-cost mutual fund shares and to prohibit its record-keeping firm from using plan participants' information to sell other financial products.

