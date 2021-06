When people think of rum, they instantly think of the Caribbean. They go hand-in-hand and for good reason. Rum which is a distilled spirit made from sugarcane, was invented in the West Indies, which encompass Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, among several other nations, sometime in the 17th century. The spirit played a major part in the African slave trade during which slaves brought over from Africa were traded to the West Indies in exchange for molasses which was used by people in the American colonies to produce rum which was then traded to Africa in exchange for more slaves.