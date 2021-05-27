Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.