Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

