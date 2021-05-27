IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.0935 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $72,209.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00014036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.