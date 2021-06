Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Align Technology worth $135,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.