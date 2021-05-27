Ammika Harris Shares Hair Secrets With Her Fans

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Buenos dias!” Rosalía, makeup-free, says as she smiles into the camera. Today, the 27-year-old Spanish singer is sharing her beauty secrets, from her go-to pastel eye shadow to how she achieves flawless, flyaway-free lengths. Before she plays with color or reaches for one of her three must-have hair brushes, though, she begins by paying special attention to her complexion. “I think the more time you put into your skin care, the less foundation you have to wear,” Rosalía explains as she walks Vogue through her inside-out approach, which includes Biologique Recherche’s cult products, facial massage tools, and techniques, and a handful of supplements taken with fresh juice.