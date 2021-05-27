Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ammika Harris Shares Hair Secrets With Her Fans

By Christian Burton
celebrityinsider.org
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmmika Harris shared some hair-related secrets with her fans and followers on her social media account. Check out her post below. 'Safe to say @bondiboost WORKS for me!! This is my 3 months hair growth result! Swipe to see before and after!' Ammika said. Someone else posetd this: 'Uuuuuuuui😍😍😍😍hair Looks...

celebrityinsider.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ammika Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Growth#Ai#Bondiboost#Ammikaaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionheatworld

Gogglebox star stuns fans with purple hair transformation

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner has switched up her hair colour more times than we’ve had hot dinners at this point, but the Leeds lass has left fans wowed once again after she unveiled another eye-catching new look on Instagram. Ellie, who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside her sister...
Weight LossPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Raven Simone Shares Her Secret To Shedding 28 LBS

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. I know I’m not the only one with a heightened interest on how to get rid of that pesky Covid 19 weight. Actress and talk show host Raven Symone just revealed that she shed 28 pounds and she’s sharing all the details. While filming an episode of Good Morning America, the star revealed her strategy to addressing her weight loss goals.
Beauty & FashionAllure

Desi Perkins Shares How She Styles Her Hair With Postpartum Loss

Of all of the side-effects of pregnancy and giving birth — the pain, the swelling, nausea, the list goes on — the one you hear about the least might be postpartum hair loss and the awkward stages of regrowth that follow. But Desi Perkins, who gave birth to her first child, a son, in October 2020, is never one to shy away from reality. The beauty influencer and brand founder just appeared on TikTok in her full baby-haired glory to share how she styles her awkward postpartum regrowth.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Rosalía Shares Her Beauty Secrets, From Pink Eye Shadow to a Slicked-Back Ponytail

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Buenos dias!” Rosalía, makeup-free, says as she smiles into the camera. Today, the 27-year-old Spanish singer is sharing her beauty secrets, from her go-to pastel eye shadow to how she achieves flawless, flyaway-free lengths. Before she plays with color or reaches for one of her three must-have hair brushes, though, she begins by paying special attention to her complexion. “I think the more time you put into your skin care, the less foundation you have to wear,” Rosalía explains as she walks Vogue through her inside-out approach, which includes Biologique Recherche’s cult products, facial massage tools, and techniques, and a handful of supplements taken with fresh juice.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Katie Couric shares heartbreaking family post with her fans

Katie Couric received an outpouring of support on Sunday as she shared a poignant post with her fans on Instagram. The acclaimed TV star and journalist publicly marked her late sister Emily's birthday in a touching tribute, which she accompanied with a beautiful snapshot of her sibling. Katie, 64, wrote:...
CelebritiesBHG

HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares Her Secrets to Summer Entertaining

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As it becomes safe to gather again, we're slowly getting back into the swing of summer entertaining. Since we spent much of last summer quarantined in our homes, we might be a little rusty and need a bit of a refresher on how to host garden parties and casual outdoor soirées again. Planning our first post-pandemic gatherings has us wondering how much seating we need, where we should hang the string lights, and what kind of decorations are actually necessary.
Celebritiescatcountry96.com

Gabby Barrett Shares With Fans What Her Next Single Will Be

After having success with the first two singles from her album, The Goldmine, Gabby Barrett has announced that “Footprints On the Moon” will be the third release from the project for fans to check out. “I Hope” and “The Good Ones” both ended up as number-1 hits for Gabby –...