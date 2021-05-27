Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.