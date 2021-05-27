Cancel
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the April 29th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

www.modernreaders.com
