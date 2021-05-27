Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GenesisX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $889.00 (XGS)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $84,208.52 and approximately $889.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trading#Currency#Us Dollars#Genesisx#Xlr#Xuez#Xuez#Elli#Btc#Pos#Genesisx Xgs#Cryptocompare#Receive News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MoonTools (MOONS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,205.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, MoonTools has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. MoonTools has a total market cap of $788,152.81 and $16,205.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.66 or 0.00078038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.03 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $10.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00008269 BTC on major exchanges.
StocksWKRB News

Centaur (CNTR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $902,383.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $902,383.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Upfiring (UFR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,665.00

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000259 BTC. Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000265 BTC. Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00189041 BTC. PARSIQ (PRQ)...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Nsure.Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Nsure.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.
Marketscom-unik.info

Truegame (TGAME) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,877.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $45,633.02 and $2,877.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GenesisX (XGS) Hits One Day Volume of $344.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $76,637.26 and approximately $344.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketstickerreport.com

Civitas (CIV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $138,007.14 and $5.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
StocksWKRB News

InvestDigital (IDT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $61,678.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. InvestDigital has a market cap of $446,804.85 and approximately $61,678.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

LTO Network (LTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.84 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $62.32 million and $5.84 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges.
StocksWKRB News

Nexus (NXS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $222,908.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 4% against the dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $47.71 million and $222,908.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Anyswap (ANY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $298,971.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $40.75 million and approximately $298,971.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00005777 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

EvenCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $124,185.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $74,865.11 and approximately $124,185.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

OST (OST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $213,322.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. OST has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $213,322.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
MarketsWKRB News

Datum (DAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,294.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Datum has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $58,294.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ritocoin (RITO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $495,696.49 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.
Stockstickerreport.com

Blocknet (BLOCK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,342.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $8,342.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Nuco.cloud One Day Trading Volume Reaches $500,401.00 (NCDT)

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002197 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060725 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00145878 BTC. Egoras...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Vidulum (VDL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $240.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $281,483.18 and $240.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $99,140.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $99,140.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.