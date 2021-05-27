GenesisX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $889.00 (XGS)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. InvestDigital has a market cap of $446,804.85 and approximately $61,678.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.