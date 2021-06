RINGGOLD, Ga. - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is recognizing the service of a U.S. soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War. Army Corporal Henry L. Helms was just 24 years old when he disappeared during the decisive Battle of the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. Cpl. Helms was declared missing on December 2nd, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.